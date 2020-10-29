Benue State Government has said a portion of the palliatives meant for the state was diverted to Kano by market chief who came from the North Western state.

The police in Kano had, a few days ago, recovered 1,958 cartons of noodles suspected to have been diverted from Benue State to Kano.

The Benue government which made the disclosure in a joint press briefing by the Commissioner for Information, Mrs Ngunen Adingi ; and Special Adviser to the Governor, Col. Paul Hemba (retd.) on Wednesday, said the Chairman of Wurukum Market in Makurdi, Abdullah Yusuf who is from Kano, diverted the goods to Kano.

Adingi and Hemba said the state action committee on COVID-19 had distributed some palliatives to traders at Wurukum market through its chairman who is from Kano, but he diverted them instead.

“The action committee on COVID-19 decided to distribute palliative to market traders who were also affected from not being able to open their shops,” the commissioner said.

“The market association wasinvited and the palliatives were shared. However, we heard that chairman of the market, Yusuf, collected the palliative on behalf of the traders and instead of distributing to traders, he felt they should sell them and that is how the palliative got to Kano.

“The matter is being investigated and the chairman has been arrested.”