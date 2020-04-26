By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has said two out of the 10 coronavirus pandemic patients in the state have been reportedly dead.

Oyetola confirmed this while speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to him, the dead COVID 19 patients are from Ife and Ede and are part of the 12 news cases recorded.

The governor noted that the new cases recorded in the state are not community transmission but the returnees.

While reitrating the efforts of the government to avert spread of pandemic, Governor Oyetola said, the proactiveness of his administration through stay at home order yielded positively as no community transmission has been recorded so far.

He noted that, the lockdown order is still enforced and the government is working round the clock to ensure that the deadly disease does not spread more that what the state have now.

Oyetola who reitrated the effort of his administration to properly man all the borders in the state said total closure of all the borders has been ordered and would be maintained.

He said the government has embarked on contact tracing of those patients and in due course, the state would get there.

He implored the residents of the state to bear with the government in the area of palliative distribution as the 21 relief and palliative committee set up will soon be reaching out the the people in the state.

He however urged the residents of the state to abide with all the guildlines of the government and always use their face mask if at all they want to go out so as to avert contracting the virus.

He added that, the government has embarked on massive production of face mask and it would be distributed to all the market women and the residents of the state very soon