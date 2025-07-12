Osun: PDP leadership caucus passes vote of confidence on Adeleke, pledges to follow him on defection move

The leadership caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has passed a vote of confidence on Governor Ademola Adeleke, pledging to support any political decision he makes, including a potential defection to another party.

At a meeting held over the weekend at the Banquet Hall of the Government House in Osogbo, party leaders lauded Governor Adeleke’s performance in office and unanimously endorsed his ongoing consultations with stakeholders on his political future.

The gathering, which brought together representatives from various organs of the party and government, included the National Assembly caucus, the State Assembly caucus, the State Executive Council, the PDP State Executive, the Special Advisers’ Forum, the Elders Caucus, and the state chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON).

In a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting and made available to journalists by the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the caucus resolved to stand firmly behind Governor Adeleke, regardless of the political direction he chooses.

“The PDP state leadership resolved to follow Governor Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke wherever he goes,” the communiqué stated, while acknowledging that the Governor is still consulting widely before making a final decision.

The meeting was attended by Governor Adeleke; Deputy Governor Prince Kola Adewusi; Deputy Senate Minority Leader Senator Lere Oyewumi; Hon. Bamidele Salam; Hon. Clement Olohunwa; Hon. Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro; High Chief (Mrs) Modupeola Adeleke; South-West PDP Vice Chairman, Engr. Kamorudeen Ajisafe; Osun PDP Chairman, Hon. Sunday Bisi; Speaker of the Osun House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun; Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Ireyode Oyewusi; Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye; and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Kazeem Akinleye.

Others in attendance included former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Oluwole Alabi; Alhaji Tajudeen Oladipo; Alhaji Fatai Akinbade; Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf; Alhaji Gani Olaoluwa; Rev. Bunmi Jenyo; ALGON State Chairman, Hon. Sarafadeen Awotunde; Special Adviser on Political Matters to the Governor, Hon. Muniru Raji; SUBEB Chairman, Hon. Ibukun Fadipe; and PDP State Secretary, Hon. Bola Ajao, among others.

The show of solidarity comes amid growing speculation over Governor Adeleke’s possible defection from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).