Lagos LG Poll: 139 Candidates contest for 57 Chairmanship Seats

The Lagos State Local Government election officially started as early as 9 am across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

This is as the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), in the morning said it had deployed election materials to most wards across the state.

Business Hallmark’s checks reveal that the election began in most wards between 9am and 10am on Saturday, with queues already forming across the state.

By 3 pm voting had been concluded in the 57 local governments, while , a total of 139 candidates from 10 political parties vied for 57 coveted chairmanship seats across the state’s 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs).

In addition, 842 councillorship candidates from 14 political parties are also said to be have jostled for 376 legislative seats across the state.

Over seven million people are registered to vote in the ongoing 2025 Lagos LG Poll.

This was made available in the official document released by the LASIEC ahead of the local government election.

According to the document, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is the only party that fielded candidates in all 57 local councils and 376 wards.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) comes second, fielding 45 local council candidates and 259 ward candidates.

The Labour Party (LP) fielded 22 chairmanship and 130 councillorship candidates, while the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) had six chairmanship candidates and 21 for councillorship.

Other political parties with approved candidates, as listed by LASIEC, include Accord, African Action Congress, Action Alliance, Allied People’s Movement, All Progressives Grand Alliance, Social Democratic Party, National Rescue Movement, Young Progressive Party, Youth Party, Action Peoples Party, and African Democratic Congress.