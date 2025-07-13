Former President Muhammadu Buhari dies in London 

Nigeria’s former President, Muhammadu Buhari, has died.

He passed away in London at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025, following a prolonged illness.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced the passing of his predecessor in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In honour of the former president, President Tinubu has directed that flags be flown at half-staff across the country as a mark of national mourning. He also revealed that he had personally spoken with the former First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to extend his condolences to the bereaved family.

As part of official protocol, President Tinubu has dispatched Vice President Kashim Shettima to the United Kingdom to accompany the body of the late president back to Nigeria.

Muhammadu Buhari, 81, was twice elected as Nigeria’s civilian president, serving from 2015 to 2023. He had earlier served as the country’s military Head of State between January 1984 and August 1985, following a coup d’état. Known for his strict disciplinary style and anti-corruption agenda, Buhari remained a towering figure in Nigeria’s political landscape for over four decades.

His death comes just over two years after he handed over power to President Tinubu and retired to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

Further announcements regarding funeral arrangements and national tributes are expected in the coming days.