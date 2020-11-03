By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Osun State, Hon Sunday Bisi has admonished party members in the state to remain calm and shun unnecessary distraction being orchestrated by some dissidents in the party.

The chairman in a press release he issued in Osogbo on Tuesday assured the party faithful in the state that there is no cause for alarm with regards to the leadership of the party as presently constituted.

Bisi who was responding to a court decision recognizing the suspended chairman of the party in the state, Soji Adagunodo as chairman, pointed out that the decision was never a judgment.

He drew the members’ attention to the fact that it is an interim injunction that will stand till the next hearing date which is Monday the 9th of November and not a declarative judgement.

According to him, “the court process is ongoing and the legal team of the party has immediately taken up the matter and would be in court on the next hearing date to dislodge the interim injunction. We all know that interim injunctions are only for a maximum of 7days, in this instant case, the injunction lapses on Monday the 9th of November”

He assured all party faithful that the PDP being respectful of the rule of law, will appear on Monday before the honorable court concerned to lay bare, the party’s rules and guidelines strictly followed in removing the erstwhile chairman from office.

“It should be noted that the party or the chairman was never put on notice before this purported injunction was procured,” he said.

“Therefore, portraying such interim exparte injunction as a substantive or declarative judgment of the court is mischievous and a misrepresentation, especially coming from a set of people who should know better in line with rudiments of administration of justice in Nigeria.

“Members and lovers of Osun PDP should therefore disregard such stark demonstration of ignorance and treat them as attention seekers that they are”

“The distraction is unnecessary and will be approached in the sternest possible manner and in the overall interest of our great party, the PDP,” he concluded