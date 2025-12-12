House backs Aguocha’s motion to tackle rising airline ticket costs

The House of Representatives has adopted key aspects of a Motion of Urgent National Importance sponsored by Hon. Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North and South Federal Constituency, seeking to address the soaring cost of airline tickets and air ambulance services across the country.

The approval marks a significant win for Hon. Aguocha and a notable step toward restoring affordability and fairness in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

Moving the motion during plenary, Aguocha drew attention to the hardship faced by travellers, especially during festive seasons, as airfares continue to surge beyond the reach of many Nigerians. He described the situation as a national concern requiring swift, coordinated intervention.

“Nigerians are not asking for luxury. They are simply asking for the basic right to travel home to see their families without being priced out by arbitrary and excessive airline charges,” he said. “Our responsibility as leaders is to ensure that economic policies do not disconnect people from their loved ones or weaken the bonds that hold our nation together.”

After deliberations, lawmakers approved several components of his proposal, including the creation of a transparent mechanism to assess the true minimum operational costs of airlines during peak travel periods. According to the House, such a system would help check arbitrary pricing and bring greater fairness to ticket sales.

The House also endorsed the development of a structured tax relief regime for airline operators. Instead of direct subsidies, legislators agreed that fiscal support through tax adjustments would provide more sustainable economic relief and ensure that cost savings are reflected in ticket prices.

Another resolution directed the Central Bank of Nigeria to collaborate with airline operators and prioritise the allocation of foreign exchange at concessionary rates, a move expected to stabilise operational costs and ease fare pressures.

The motion was further referred to the House Committee on Aviation, which is mandated to interface with airline operators and relevant government agencies and report back within seven days with additional recommendations.

Reacting to the adoption of his motion, Aguocha thanked his colleagues for what he described as a patriotic stand in support of citizens facing economic strain.

Advertisement

“Today, the House has shown that it stands with the Nigerian people,” he said. “This is not just about air travel. It is about fairness, dignity and national unity.”

He added that the decision offers immediate hope for families preparing to travel during the festive period while also laying the foundation for long-term reforms in the aviation sector.

“The journey home is sacred for many of our people. It should never be a privilege reserved for the wealthy but a right accessible to all,” he said.

The development has drawn praise from constituents and observers who see it as a timely response to economic pressures threatening cultural traditions and social cohesion.

With the aviation committee set to begin follow-up engagements, Nigerians are hopeful that the approved measures will bring tangible relief and improve transparency and accountability across the industry.