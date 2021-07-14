By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday swore in newly-appointed Local Government Caretaker Committees in all the Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative Offices, in the State.

He charged them to champion the progressive ideals by being magnanimous in victory and to run the affairs of their respective Councils with the fear of God, transparency, accountability, fairness and equity.

Oyetola directed the new Council heads to hit the ground running and ensure that they deliver urgently, the dividends of democracy to the teeming citizens as part of efforts to permanently register the name of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the hearts of the citizens and leave an indelible footprint in the sand of time.

This is even as the Governor charged them to stretch the hands of partnership to fellow contestants who were not so privileged by embarking on a reconciliatory move to other party members.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony held at Multi-purpose Hall, Local Government Service Commission, Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola noted that his Administration had shun profligacy, corruption and other inimical behaviours that could jeopardise the quest for excellent and inspirational leadership. He enjoined the Council bosses to do same.

He also urged them to look inward and make their services count in the lives of the people in the best progressive ideals that the party is known for.

While congratulating them on their new attainments, Oyetola disclosed that their appointment was based on merit in view of their track record of capacity, performance and abiding loyalty to the progressive ideals of the ruling party.

He also appealed to party members who did not make the final list, to put the past behind them and look forward to a brighter future in their quest to serve the people and the party, adding “we have taken note of your hard work, and I assure you, your own opportunities will come.

“I heartily congratulate you all for making it thus far as this is a clear testament to your inherent leadership potential, track record of capacity, performance and abiding loyalty to the progressive ideals of our Party.

“Considering that your emergence followed a thoroughly-intense process, you should regard this invaluable opportunity as sufficiently humbling and a lifetime opportunity to not only serve our people but to also leave an indelible footprint in the sand of time.

“With such defining values as humility, integrity, purposefulness, honesty, transparency, accountability and incorruptibility, you should hit the ground running and ensure that you deliver urgently, the dividends of democracy to our teeming citizens.

“As you all know, the local government institution is the closest to our people. Therefore, your leadership will only be as meaningful and successful to the extent to which you run an administration that is not only truly inclusive, but also one fully committed to meeting the basic needs of our people.

“To do this, it requires that you lead a united front, working closely with the bureaucracy to run an administration that listens to the deepest yearnings of the people and actively seeking constructive feedbacks that will aid the governance process.

“You will recall that since our assumption of office, we have run an Administration that is transparent, inclusive, purposeful and absolutely pro-people. This is because ours is an Administration driven by the philosophy that governance is only meaningful to the extent that it serves the needs of our people,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adebayo Adeleke, lauded Governor Oyetola for appointing men and women of impeccable character to take up the mantle of leadership in all the Local Government Areas of the State.

He tasked them on dedication, loyalty and service, saying it is a thing of joy that 69 capable persons had been appointed as chairmen to head the helms of affairs at various Councils across the State.

Adeleke added: “Today is special because Mr. Governor was able to bring out 69 out of millions of people of the State to serve. The assignment is that you need to do proper reconciliation in your respective Local Government Areas. You will be assessed based on your ability to resolve contending matters, you must not raise imbroglio.

“You must mobilise Osun citizens for the ongoing registration exercise for Permanent Voters’ Card. Don’t disappoint Mr Governor. Welfare and security of your people must be your priority. Don’t use it to enrich yourselves.”

In the same vein, the Acting Chairman, Osun Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Gboyega Famodun, urged the newly-sworn-in chairmen to take charge of their councils by being dedicated and committed to good governance.

He urged them to champion loyalty, dedication, commitment and selfless service to humanity, saying anything short of that will amount to collosal loss.

In his vote of thanks, one of the newly-sworn-in chairmen, Hon. Samuel Abiodun Idowu, hailed the Governor for counting them worthy to serve their people just as he promised their commitment to deliver.

He said “I want to appreciate Mr. Governor for counting us worthy for this appointment and I promise that we will work as a team and deliver to your satisfaction.”