By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The newly sworn in caretaker chairman of Ifelodun North Local Council Development Area in Ikinrun, Prince Adeniyi Olaniyan, has assured the people of the council area that he will run an all-inclusive government, just as he said, his intention is to build a local government that everyone will all be proud of.

Prince Olaniyan gave the assurance at the council secretariat, Eweta, Ikinrun during the swearing in ceremony of other caretaker members of the local council.

According to him, “it is important to emphasis the importance of local government, not only because it is the third tier of government in our dear country, but due to the fact that it is the closest to the people, hence, it plays a very strategic and pivotal role in the implementation of programmes and policies that are relevant to the socioeconomic and political development of our people.”

He implored the party leaders, members of APC and people of Ifelodun North L.C.D.A. to let the ingenuity of their hands, the sweat of their labour and the compassion that resides in the hearts be committed to the common goal of building a formidable and united party structure that is capable of delivering peoples mandate, for Governor Adegboyegba Oyetola’s second term.

The council boss also enjoined all the caretaker members to work as a team in delivering divideds of democracy to the people of the council area.

“I say to you all let us explore how we can best established harmony of interests and avoid growing tendency to focus on those things that differentiate and divide us,” he said

Olaniyan expressed gratitude to the governor of the state, His Excellency, Governor Adegboyegba Oyetola, for counting him and his members worthy of steering the ship of the local government, adding that, he and other members of the caretaker committee will never take such confidence and trust for granted as they intend to be partners in progress in the quest to make the State of Osun an envy of other states.