By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola on Tuesday inaugurated the 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road after 32 years .

The road was first constructed under the old Western Nigeria by the then Premier, the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo in the mid-50s and was reconstructed in 1987-1988 by the military government of the Old Oyo state.

The Governor disclosed that the administration had in the last one and half years, carried out 28 road intervention efforts across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

He said the roads were constructed in line with the quality, equitable and adequate service delivery of the government’s Development Agenda.

Flagging off the project at Ija-Oke roundabout in Igbajo, Oyetola said infrastructure development, including road construction/rehabilitation, remains the core component of the Development Agenda of the administration as it remains the vehicle for speedy economic recovery and transformation as well as massive investment delivery.

Oyetola who said the administration’s resolve to deliver massive road construction and rehabilitation remains on course despite the challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic noted that the reconstruction of the road would be completed in the next 90 days.

“This road is central to the tourism and hospitality potential of our State as it stretches to Igbajo, the home of the Great Kiriji war site, and the ultra-modern Miccom Golf Hotels and Resort, Ada.

”We are embarking on this road which was last touched in the 80s as part of our resolve to make people’s demands the basis of our policies and implementation.

“So far, we have demonstrated that our administration’s policies and programmes are driven by citizens’ needs. This road project further bears eloquent testimony to that fact, Governor Oyetola added.

The Governor further disclosed that the project which would be handled by Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, would be executed at the cost of N1, 569, 734, 774.00.

He assured that the administration would not compromise quality under any guise, noting that the road ”was designed as an enduring quality with high embankments in some sections which requires protection with either dub in grass or 200mm thick rip-rap for slope protection, box culvert size 2.0m X 1.5m high (single), line drains of different sizes, cross culverts at strategic locations, reinforced concrete retaining wall to protect high embankment along the road, 150mm thick sub-base course and 150mm thick stone base course.”

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the State All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Adegboyega Famodun, maintained that the project was a clear testimony of the special love that the Governor has for the people of the State, particularly the indigenes of Igbajo and its environs.

He said the road has been in deplorable state for many years, constituting a major impediment to human and vehicular movements in the communities.

He applauded the Governor for fulfilling the promise he made to the people of the towns, adding that the people would forever be grateful to him as a governor who prioritises the development of the state and general well being of the citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the Owa of Igbajo, Oba Olufemi Adeniyi Fashade, said Governor Oyetola has again proven to him and the entire indigenes of the communities that he is a man of his words by choosing to reconstruct the road in fulfillment of his electoral promise to the people.

He maintained that with his superlative performance particularly in the area of infrastructure development, the Governor deserved a second term in office, just as he assured of the unflinching support of his subjects for the success of the administration.