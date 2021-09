Amid growing incidents of banditry in the state, Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other parts of the country as part of efforts to tackle the menace.

The governor who stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Kaduna by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also prohibited the transportation of livestock from other parts of the country to state.

“After wide consultations and thorough security reviews, the Kaduna State Government has banned the transportation of livestock from the state to other states in the country,” the statement said.

“This ban also prohibits the transportation of livestock into Kaduna state from other states. Both bans take effect immediately, from today 2nd September 2021.

“The government also wishes to reiterate that the transportation of donkeys into the state is a criminal offence and anyone found engaging in this will be prosecuted accordingly.

“Furthermore, the Kawo weekly market, which usually holds every Tuesday in Kaduna North LGA, has been suspended with immediate effect.

“The previous directives suspending weekly markets and selling of petrol in jerrycans in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kajuru LGAs, as well as banning the felling of trees for timber, firewood and charcoal and other commercial purposes in Birnin Gwari, Kachia, Kajuru, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru LGAs, are still in force,” the statement noted

It added that the directives would be vigorously enforced by security agencies.

The Northwest state of Kaduna, Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, among others, is beset by by activities of bandits with cases of invasion of communities, killings and abductions almost on a daily basis.

Few days ago, the bandits invaded the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) located in the state, killed two military personnel and abducted one, in what was an audacious attack.

Currently, 31 of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, who were abducted in their school on July 5, 2021, are still in captivity.