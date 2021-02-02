By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Executive Chairman of Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State, Hon Olubunmi Obeisun on Friday welcomed about 20 chieftains of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The decampees led by the Organising Secretary of the opposition party in ward 3, Ijebu-Jesa, Mr Bayo Olatunde, said the developmental achievements of APC led government within the space of two years both in the at state and at the local government level prompted their decision to pitch tent with the ruling party.

At the event, members of the APC endorsed Governor Gboyega Oyetola for a second term in office.

Welcoming the newly defected members of the party, Hon Obeisun said the defectors were impressed by the the tremendous performance of Governor Oyetola, hence their decision.

The Chairman, who said categorically that he was the first among the council Chairmen to openly endorse the governor and work for his second term bid, said the governor has performed outstandingly well in his two years in office despite the lean resources accrued to the state from the federal government, and deserves re-election.

He lauded the Governor’s efforts at ensuring physical and infrastructural development in the state, adding that no any sector that the governor has not touched since he assumed office .

The Council boss noted that despite the limited resources at the disposal of the State, Governor Oyetola has continued to pay salaries and pensions as and when due.

He further said that in fulfilment of Mr. Governor’s campaign promise, he had also recently approved the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers in the State. This shows that he is genuinely concerned about the welfare of the people.

“I’m very happy for what is happening here today, members of the main opposition party, PDP decided to pitch their tents with ours because they were impressed by the tremendous performance of our Governor. More are still coming,” he said.

“As a matter of fact there is no sector that Mr Governor has not touched. Despite despite the limited resources at the disposal of the State, Governor Oyetola had continued to pay salaries and pensions as and when due.

“The remarkable accomplishements of the governor made me to come out openly endorsed him for a second term. I am the first among the local government chairmen to openly endorse the governor for second term.

Speaking on his achievements, Obeisun itemized some of the projects the council has been executed under his watch.

Among the itemized projects are renovation of corpers lodge, road grading, youths Empowerment, monthly stipends for aged women, widows, road construction, provision of drinkable water(borehole) among others.

He urged the people of the council to continue to support the governor in his bid to take the state to the greater heights.

The Chairman also used the avenue to enjoin residents on the need to always comply with the COVID-19 safeguards in order to curb its spread in the state.