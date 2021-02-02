OBINNA EZUGWU

Veteran columnist, author and former Chairman/MD of Daily Times Conglomerate, Akogun Tola Adeniyi, has described the ate ex-minister of information, Prince Tony Momoh as a Titan and a rare Gem who will be terribly missed by humanity.

Momoh, a renowned journalist passed away on Monday at 81.

In a tribute to the departed, Chief Adeniyi said he conferred honour on Journalism and his leadership by example was most inspiring.

Recalling Momoh’s journey into the world of journalism, Adeniyi noted that he was “Nigeria’s pioneer teacher of Journalism Practice and first Director/ CEO of Times Training Institute was one of the greatest intellectual journalists of his era with several scholarly books to his credit.”

He pointed out that best tribute to him has been captured by another doyen of robust Journalism, Chief Olusegun Osoba who described Tony as “consummate Journalist”.

Adeniyi said Momoh was “A distinguished Prince of Auchi Kingdom, Tony lived his entire life of outstanding remarkable achievements in dignified simplicity with aura of Royal respectability and decent comportment.

“As a reporter, features writer, columnist and Editor, Tony Momoh left indelible mark of distinct identity. And as General Manager of Daily Times Conglomerate, Tony Momoh was a paragon of fairness, equity, firmness, and irreproachable integrity.

“As Federal Minister of Information, his records speak volumes for his eloquence and national reach and all-round effectiveness. And in 1974 he took off time to grace the Law school with his academic brilliance.

“The most outstanding of all his qualities: Tony Momoh never begged nor even asked for favours. Extremely self contented.

“Journalism has lost a Titan, humanity has lost a Gem.”