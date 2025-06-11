My visit to Tinubu was not political, Tunde Onakoya responds to critics

Nigerian chess prodigy and founder of Chess in Slums Africa, Tunde Onakoya, has responded to public criticism following his recent visit to President Bola Tinubu, clarifying that his mission is centered on youth empowerment, not politics.

Onakoya, who recently earned global acclaim by setting a new Guinness World Record and was honoured by the City of New York, said his recognition by Nigeria’s presidency should not be mistaken for political endorsement.

In a statement shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday, the renowned chess advocate expressed disappointment over the backlash, describing some of the reactions as unfair and misplaced.

“I’ll say a few things. The anger, the hate, the love, the applause, the criticism – all of it is valid and I embrace it,” he wrote. “To be honoured and received by the President and the highest office in my own country for achieving a world record is not a crime. It’s not even a national honour, by the way.”

Onakoya, who has consistently steered clear of partisan affiliations, stated firmly that he remains apolitical due to the sensitive nature of his work with disadvantaged children. “If that ever changes, I would resign my role as CEO of Chess in Slums Africa,” he added.

Responding to comparisons with recipients of awards from controversial governments, he dismissed such analogies as “laughable” and stressed that he has previously declined many recognitions.

He further rejected the notion that his work only thrives because of poor governance, describing such views as inaccurate. “The real impact of our work is in the synapses,” he said. “We’re using chess as a cognitive tool to enhance academic outcomes. It is not a charity initiative but a transformational one.”

According to Onakoya, Chess in Slums Africa was born out of the need to restore dignity and opportunity to children often ignored by society. He emphasized that the real success of the initiative lies in empowering street children with the ability to think critically and pursue formal or vocational education.

“What most people see is us telling the stories of street children. But the deeper impact is ensuring they have the mental capacity to dream again and build a future,” he explained.

He also disclosed that the initiative has never received international grants, and much of its success has come through grassroots support and partnerships. He cited an ongoing collaboration with the Lagos State Government focused on rehabilitating children from areas like Jakande and Isale Eko, noting that one of the beneficiaries recently graduated from a furniture school.

“A visit is not an endorsement,” Onakoya declared. “I will visit many more people and continue to sell my chess boards. My fight is different. I’m not sitting on the fence. I took a stand ten years ago for the Nigeria I want to see.”

He reiterated that online opinions—whether praise or condemnation—do not sway his convictions. “You may not understand my intentions or character because the only version of me you know is what I allow you to see on social media,” he wrote. “But reputation is not character.”

Looking ahead, Onakoya said his vision includes the establishment of a Chess/STEM Institute that will educate thousands of children and equip them with skills to be globally competitive.

“In a decade or two, that institute will stand, and it will change lives. All the strong opinions we have now will fade in the face of its impact,” he said. “I live for the audience of one – and that is enough.”

He concluded by thanking supporters of the initiative over the past seven years, while calling on all Nigerians to focus on tangible efforts that uplift vulnerable children, regardless of political or ideological leanings.