Osun NUP Inaugurates New Executive Council

The Osun State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Thursday inaugurated a new executive council to steer the affairs of the union for the next four years.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the Pensioners’ House, opposite Anglican Grammar School, Kolabalogun, Osogbo.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Assistant National General Secretary of the union, Comrade Bunmi Ogunkolade, urged the newly elected officers to uphold the spirit of comradeship as outlined in the union’s code of conduct. He commended the outgone executive for their commitment and called on the new leadership to sustain their achievements.

Ogunkolade also praised Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for prioritising the welfare of pensioners, noting that this was made possible through the efforts of the former executives. He encouraged the new team to strengthen the relationship with the government.

In his valedictory speech, the outgoing chairman, Prince Ganiyu Salawu, expressed appreciation to the union for the opportunity to serve. He pledged continued support for the union and urged the new leadership to remain committed to unity and progress.

In his acceptance remarks, the newly inaugurated chairman, Alhaji Adefisayo S., assured members that the new executive would build on the legacies of the past administration. He reaffirmed their commitment to promoting welfare and unity among pensioners.

Other newly inaugurated officers include:

Mr. Adewale A. – Vice Chairman

Mr. Oyewusi J.O – Trustee I

Pastor Aluko T. – Trustee II

Mr. Samuel Akinrinade – Member

Mr. Moruf Akinyemi – Member

Mr. Olatunde Timothy – Public Relations Officer

Mr. Joshua Alone – Auditor

Mr. Kolawole Kolapo – Member

Mr. Ayodele T.O – Treasurer

Additionally, Mrs. Rachael Adegbite, Mrs. Adegoke Funmilayo, and Mr. Solomon Adeyefa will continue to serve out their tenures. Chief Ronke Aderibigbe and Mrs. Beatrice Fagbeja will represent the Women’s Wing.

The event was attended by national NUP officers, Osun NLC Chairman Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour and Industrial Relations, Hon. Oyebade, among others.