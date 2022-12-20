By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Junior Secondary School, JSS 3 Student of Leventis High School, Ayetoro, Osogbo, Master Heritage Emmanuel Ogedengbe, has written a letter to the new Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke, seeking an audience with the governor on some salient issues.

Findings revealed that the congratulatory letter is not yet on the table of the governor, since it was delivered about a week ago.

A peep into the letter indicates that the school boy congratulated Governor Ademola Adekeke on his swearing in as the new executive governor of Osun state.

Master Ogedengbe who also expressed his optimism that Governor Ademola Adekeke would deliver on his mandate; however made some requests in the said letter.

Some of his requests include:

Provision of scholarship opportunity for the brilliant, but indigent pupils and students;

Construction, reconstruction and Rehabilitation of Roads as well as fixing of Potholes on highways;

Provision of Street Lights across the length and breadth of Osun state;

Provision of conducive environment for economic growth and development, among others.

As at the time of filing this report, it is however not clear if Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke is aware of the letter, especially the request made by Master Ogedengbe to have an audience with Mr. Governor.