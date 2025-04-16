Osun Govt seals $100 million investment deals with British investors

Osun State government, under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke has said, it has secured $100 million investment with United Kingdom group of investors.

In a release issued and signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor,Mallam Olawale Rasheed, noted that Governor Ademola Adeleke secured this in his recent trip to United Kingdom.

Olawale said, that the Governor Adeleke achieved the investment deals which covered agriculture, water, tourism and free trade zone.

He, however, described the information spreading around about governor as fake news and doctored video from members of the opposition, saying Governor successfully addressed four major high profile meetings.

According to him, “Attendance at the 2025 Commonwealth Business Investment Conference was therefore packaged with specific goals and targets. One of it is for the Governor to update the investment community about the state of Osun infrastructure upgrade and implementation of enhanced ease of doing business.

The other target is to forge official investment link with United Kingdom through the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria. The most obvious which the general public always look out for is the amount of investment deals secured on such trip.

“Osun investment climate was presented to stakeholders with specific reference to a unified tax system to avoid multiple taxation, 45 days window for processing of Certificate of Occupancy, a one stop shop for investment processing among others;

“The revival of Osun Free Trade zone was presented with opportunities presented for UK and European businesses interested in the free trade zone model;

“The reduction of Osun infrastructure deficit by 45 percent and further expected reduction in 2025 by almost 75 percent were graphically presented in term of roads, bridges, health and social facilities to the excitement of the business community;

“A formal investment facilitation framework and structure was put in place with the signing of Memorandum of Understanding with the ESG Consuting group to relate with the office of UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy and interface with the investing community on several opportunities in Osun state;

“A total of $100 million investment deals was inked with a group of investors who attended the signing of the investment facilitation MOU in the presence of UK Prime Minister’s trade envoy, Hon Florence Eshalomi. The investment areas include agriculture, water, tourism and free trade zone;

“An investment collaboration framework with the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce and Industry was agreed upon during the chamber’s trade mission. Alongside the Osun state Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the relationship is to create a tripartite working framework among the binational chamber, the State government and UK Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

“A partnership deal with the British Museum on cultural tourism focusing on Osun cultural assets and confirmed huge link between the Museum and Ile Ife, the cradle of Yoruba nation;

“A new framework relationship between the British Museum and the state government on digitization of cultural assets; and

“Multiple hosting and briefing of Osun indegenes on state of governance at home with two full days of feedback and brainstorming on governance ideas.