NGX Group Celebrates Retired Directors, Calls for Greater Market Collaboration

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has honored its retired directors for their exceptional leadership and transformative contributions to Nigeria’s capital market, during a special ceremony held on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, in Lagos.

The event followed the Group’s 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and drew an esteemed audience that included regulatory leaders, government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community.

In his welcome address, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Group Chairman of NGX Group, praised the honorees for their lasting impact:

“We honor the remarkable men and women whose foresight and dedication have profoundly shaped our Exchange and the broader financial ecosystem. Their legacy is woven into the fabric of our progress.”

Representing Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Abayomi Oluyomi, emphasized that the influence of the retired directors extended well beyond NGX:

“Their leadership not only strengthened the Exchange but also reinforced Lagos’s status as Africa’s premier financial hub.”

Dr. Emomotimi Agama, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), described the honorees as trailblazers:

“They laid the foundation for today’s capital market—transparent, dynamic, and globally competitive. Their governance frameworks set enduring standards.”

Adding a royal endorsement, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, lauded their national impact: “These visionaries have advanced Nigeria’s economy while inspiring a new generation. As a custodian of tradition and innovation, I join in celebrating their legacy.”

Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, CFR, former President of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and current Chairman of Access Holdings Plc, echoed this sentiment: “The growth of our capital markets stems from the vision and integrity of these directors. Their governance models remain pillars of excellence.”

A touching tribute was paid to the late Bamofin Abimbola Ogunbanjo, OFR, former Group Chairman, whose pivotal role in NGX’s demutualization and modernization was remembered with deep reverence.

Other notable figures celebrated included Mr. Oscar N. Onyema, OON, former CEO of The Nigerian Stock Exchange and current GMD/CEO of NGX Group, recognized for leading the Exchange through transformational milestones.

In closing, Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director/CEO of NGX Group, thanked the honorees and emphasized their ongoing influence: “Tonight is not just about celebrating the past—it’s about building the future. Your contributions have ignited a path for tomorrow’s leaders. We will continue to uphold the values and vision you established as we build a stronger, more resilient market.”

With decades of cumulative service, the retired directors played a central role in evolving NGX into a modern, tech-enabled exchange. Their work has reinforced investor confidence, elevated corporate governance, and positioned Nigeria’s capital market for sustained regional and global relevance.