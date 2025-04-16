Connect with us

Business

Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price by 3.5% to N835 Per Litre
Advertisement

Business

FAAC shared N1.578trn to FG, States and LGs in March 2025

Business

Access Holdings Plc declares N2.05 final dividend as revenue hits N4.88trn in FY 2024

Business

Nigeria’s inflation rate rises to 24.23% - NBS

Business

Rivers PENGASSAN Embarks on Strike Over Suspension of Members

Business

Lagosians Spend N14 Trillion on Generator Fuel Annually — LASG

Business

Experts: Stronger Financial System Hinges on Cross-Sector Collaboration

Business

CSCS reports strong 2024 results with 37% revenue growth, 24% rise in PBT

Business

CBEX investors count losses as platform crashes; Mob loots Ibadan office

Business

UBA upgrades PoS terminal, apps to improve customer experience

Business

Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price by 3.5% to N835 Per Litre

Published

26 mins ago

on

Dangote Refinery Reduces Petrol Price by 3.5% to N835 Per Litre

In a significant move set to impact Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a fresh reduction in the gantry price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol. The new price is now pegged at N835 per litre, down from the previous N865 per litre — representing a 3.5 per cent decrease.

This price adjustment comes in response to a downward trend in global crude oil prices, which have slumped from over $70 per barrel in recent weeks to $64 per barrel. The shift in international oil prices has provided an opportunity for local refiners to adjust their prices accordingly, and Dangote Refinery has again taken the lead.

This is the second price cut in recent weeks by the 650,000-barrels-per-day capacity facility. Earlier, the refinery had reduced its gantry price from N880 to N865 per litre. However, that reduction did not translate to relief at the pump, as oil marketers reportedly failed to pass on the savings to end consumers.

Industry observers say the latest move by Dangote Refinery signals not just market responsiveness, but also an effort to ease the economic burden on Nigerians who are grappling with the high cost of living and inflationary pressures.

The refinery, which began operations earlier this year, is Africa’s largest and one of the world’s biggest single-train refineries. It has been seen as a game-changer in Nigeria’s quest for self-sufficiency in refined petroleum products, potentially curbing the nation’s long-standing dependence on fuel imports.

Analysts say sustained price reductions from Dangote and increased domestic refining capacity could lead to more stable fuel pricing, enhanced energy security, and improved macroeconomic stability in the long term.

Meanwhile, there are growing calls for regulatory agencies to monitor the pricing behavior of oil marketers to ensure that any reductions in ex-depot prices are reflected at the consumer level.

As Nigerians wait to see if this latest reduction will lead to cheaper prices at fuel stations nationwide, all eyes are now on distributors and marketers to respond transparently and fairly in line with current market conditions.

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *