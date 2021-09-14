By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State government under the leadership of governor Adegboyega Oyetola has restated its commitment to training and retraining of its workforce to sharpen their skills and widen their horizon for better performance.

Chairman, Osun State Local Government Service Commission, Elder Tunde Adedeji, stated this while declaring open a four-day Improvement Workshop on Effective Office Management for Clerical officers from grade level 04 to 06 in the Local Government Service.

Elder Adedeji explained that the training programme for the junior officers is important because they are the bedrock of the Local Government Service, hence the need for them to acquire work ethics to make them better leaders in future.

The Commission’s Boss commended the state governor, Mr. Oyetola who in his magnanimity in providing the necessary resources for the training programme despite the dwindling resources.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the Coordinating Director of the Commission, Prince Lekan Babalola described the workshop as unique, saying that the roles of Clerical Officers in the Local Government Service cannot be underestimated.

Prince Babalola noted that it is imperative for participants to justify the confidence reposed in them by working assiduously to improve the standard of their various Local Government Councils.

Also in his goodwill message, the NULGE President in the State, Dr. Kehinde Ogungbamigbe eulogised the state helmsman Mr. Oyetola for keeping to his promise of building the capacity of the workers in the state.