By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun government has reiterated its commitment to meeting the needs of the citizens even as the state prepares for an election.

The government noted that it remains resolute to its commitment to monthly distribution of food items to the citizens, saying saying that not even the gubernatorial election could distract it from implementing the scheme.

This is as the government flagged off the 14th edition of the Osun Food Support Scheme in line with its commitment to bringing succour to the people and banishing the scourge of hunger and poverty in the State.

Speaking during the flag-off ceremony at the Multi-Purpose Hall of the Local Government Service Commission, State Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, Governor Oyetola said the scheme was not designed for political patronage, hence the need for its continuation and sustainability since its inception.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, the Governor noted that the scheme which had become a point of reference to many would be implemented throughout the period of his administration and God willing, it will continue when re-elected for second term.

“We will recall that 14 months ago, this scheme was launched by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and he made a promise that the food items would be distributed to the generality of the people of the State, most importantly the vulnerable citizens.

“This has continued and we are glad to say that this is the 14th edition. The issue of election has absolutely nothing to do with the promise made to the people as to their welfare. We are a government, and government and governance continue to run regardless of election because it is our firm belief that we have a statutory obligation to ensure their welfare and general well-being.

“The economic impact of this is enormous because if you look at the number of beneficiaries vis-a-vis the economic benefits, you will agree with me that this scheme has really helped to build healthy people and the positive implication of this is that it is only the healthy people that can engage actively in productive economic activities.

“So, we strongly believe that we are impacting both the people and the economy of the State. After all, the food items are bought from within, that is, among our people and there is an economic chain and value to this process.

“Our social intervention initiative goes beyond this monthly food support scheme. We have initiated series of people-oriented programmes that had directly and indirectly impacted greatly in the lives of the people and election cannot hinder this. We have said this before and we will continue to say it that this initiative is not for political patronage. It is strictly for the people.

“If you look at the three and a half years of this administration, we have impacted the lives of the people tremendously.

That is why most of our policies and programmes are people-focused.

“Aside this, salaries and pensions are being paid as and when due; road construction is ongoing; there are also improvement in health facility and reorientation on the education system among others. If you look at all these, our people know what to do, and what will they do. They will vote our Governor for second term”, he added.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Regional Integration and Special Duties, Engr. Olalekan Badmus, said the government has no plan to suspend the programme in view of its numerous impact on the lives of the people.

“As you all know, this has been impactful. If you look at the 30,000 beneficiaries on monthly basis, one doesn’t need to be told to know the impact of such in the economy of the state and the general well-being of the citizens.

“We can say it unequivocally that huge success has been recorded as far as this scheme is concerned and we are not resting on our oars to ensure that it continues throughout the period of this administration and by the grace of God, Mr. Governor will continue it in his second term,” he said.