Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Uche, who was abducted by gunmen in Abia State, has said the abductors collected N100 million ransom before releasing him.

The abductors who had demanded N100 million as ransom, freed the Prelate on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Uche said the monies were arranges in five sacks of N20 million.

According to him, he funds were raised by the Methodist church in Nigeria.

He noted that the federal and state governments did not intervene, neither did the military.

The clergy was kidnapped on Sunday in Abia State but was released on Monday.

The Prelate had been kidnapped alongside two others, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese and the Prelate’s chaplain.

They were reportedly whisked away at about 2pm on their was from a church programme in Okigwe Imo State to Isuochi in Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State