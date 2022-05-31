Brutality: Osun NUJ calls for immediate redeployment of CP Olokode

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Nigeria Union of Journalists, Osun state Council, has demanded for immediate redeployment of Osun State Commissioner of Police, Mr Olawale Olokode, over the shooting of its member by men of the state police command.

A statement by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Wasiu Ajadosu and Secretary, Comrade Bukola Elufadejin gave the Nigerian police seven days ultimatum to redeploy Olokode, on the grounds of gross indiscipline and unprofessional conduct of the men and officers of the command under his supervision.

The statement further called on Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali, to take this urgent step in order to save the state from incessant unrest and crisis due to lackadaisical approach to sensitive issues of security by the leadership of the command

The statement described the action of the officers of the command as unfortunate,barbaric,uncivilized and demeaning, especially in a democratic environment where citizens possess the rights to ventilate their grievances through protest.

The Union noted that it would no longer condole harassment, intimidation of its members, saying over five members of the union had been attacked by the police in the last three months.

Recall that members of the Nigeria police today reportedly shot at a correspondent of the Nation Newspaper, Toba Adedeji, who was covering protest by family of a boy who was akilled in cold blood allegedly by policemen in the State in April this year.