By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

An ex-federal Lawmaker in Osun State, Hon Ismaila Kolawole has praised elder stateman and former Interim chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebisi Akande as he turns 82 today, just as he called on politicians across the country to emulate the political style of the pioneer chairman of the ruling party

Hon Kolawole stated this in his congratulatory message to the elder statesman on his 82nd birthday on Saturday

The former member, House of Representatives, who represented Boluwaduro/Ifedayo/Ila Federal Constituency, described Chief Akande as a political icon.

Hon Kolawole who was also a member of Osun State House of Assembly representing Ila state Constituency and a one time Private Secretary to Chief Akande, described his former principal as a leader of leaders who has contributed immensely to the development of the country and the state.

“He had also contributed to the development of the entire state wholeheartedly before, while he was the governor of the state and after,” he said.

The Ila born politician, who wished Chief Akande more years in good health and more strength to keep serving the entire nation described the APC stalwart as an erudite and political engine who has brought his aged long experience in dealing with political situations in the progressives arena.

Hon Kolawole who described Chief Akande as a leader who will always fight for the betterment and upliftment all.

“I and on behalf of my family congratulates you my indefatigable leader, Chief Adebisi Akande on your 82nd birthday’s Celebration today, you will continue to live long with good health sir while I want to admonish you not to relent in contributing to the development of the country as well and Osun State,” he noted.