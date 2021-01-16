By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, Alhaji Sule Alao has joined other well wishers in congratulating former interim national chairman of the party, Chief Adebisi Akande on his 82nd birthday, describing him as a leader of all leaders.

Alao in a congratulatory message made available to the newsmen in Osogbo on Saturday, eulogized Baba Akande’s doggedness in upholding progressive ideals.

According to him, “Chief Adebisi Akande is a man of courage, disciplinarian and thorough bred politician who has made a mark in the area of human capital development.”

He described the ‘birthday boy’ as an epitome of knowledge, whose wealth of experience young politicians should tap from.

The APC Chieftain applauded the “immense contribution of the icon to the growth of democracy in the nation and Osun State in particular.

He prayed for long life and prosperity for ‘Baba Omo Keekeekee’ as he fundly called.