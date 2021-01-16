By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District, at the Senate, Senator Adelere Oriolowo has felicitated with the formal Interim Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Abdukareem Adebisi Akande, on his 82nd birthday.

Senator Oriolowo who wished Chief Akande longer years in good health and more strength to keep serving the nation described the APC stalwart as an erudite and political juggernaut who has brought his aged long experience in handling political situations in the progressives setting.

Oriolowo in a congratulatory message issued and made available to newsmen in Osogbo the state capital on Friday alluded to the doggedness of the national leader of the party in all facet of his political endeavour.

The senator who joined million of the well wishers in celebrating the icon on his birthday said, the sojourn of Pa. Akande 82 years ago is full of service to humanity as exemplified in the testimonies of the people about him, adding that, the ‘birthday boy’ has contributed to the growth of democracy in the nation in no small measure.

Senator Oriolowo said, the contribution of Chief Akande towards the upliftment of Osun State cannot be over emphasized as he turned around the fortunes of the entire state when he was the governor while he happen to be one of the founding fathers of the state as well in 1991.

His words, “Chief Bisi Akande, ‘Baba Omo Keekeekee’ as he fondly called is a man on integrity, a political juggernaut and grassroot politician per excellence, as you added to your years on earth today, I on behalf of my senatorial District, (Osun West) rejoiced with you and prayed for more wisdom in good health and wealth”.