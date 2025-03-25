Connect with us

7 mins ago

Senate confirms Ndidi Nwakuche as new NCoS boss

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as the substantive Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Nwakuche, who replaced Haliru Nababa, was appointed in an acting capacity by President Bola Tinubu on December 13, 2024.

His confirmation on Tuesday followed the presentation and review by the Senate Committee on Interior, led by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North).

His nomination was submitted by Tinubu last Tuesday, requesting that the Senate consider and confirm him for the position.

In the letter read during plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the President said, “In compliance with Section 3(1)(b) of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) Act, 2019, I am pleased to present for confirmation the appointment of Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche as Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS). I trust that the Senate will handle this request promptly.”

After the approval, Akpabio addressed the new Controller-General, urging him to use his office to tackle the ongoing issue of jailbreaks in the country.

The confirmation of Nwakuche comes on the heels of Monday’s jailbreak where 12 inmates escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Koton-Karfe in Kogi State following a security breach.

The fleeing inmates were said to have damaged the padlocks in one section of the facility to aid their escape.

Nwakuche had dispatched a response team which later led to the recapture of five inmates.

While acknowledging his confirmation, Akpabio raised concern that the new helmsman is assuming office at a challenging period marked by frequent jailbreaks.

He said, “To whom much is given, much is expected. I trust that his appointment will bring an end to the issue of jailbreaks.”

The matter was later referred to the Senate Committee on Interior for further review and to report back within a week

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

