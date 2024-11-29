Osun begins payment of N75,000 minimum wage December 1

Osun State government on Friday disclosed that, payment for the newly approved N75,554 minimum wage will begin on December 1st, 2024.

The state Head of Service, Mr. Ayanleye Aina stated this while signing the payment table with labour leaders in the state.

According to the head of service, the new minimum wage payment will have a month arrears, which implies that, the payment commences from November, 2024.

Ayanleye said the pensioners in the state would also be paid N25,000. 00 across board to serve as succur for those receiving N500.00 as pension.

“Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has graciously approved the implementation of the new minimum wage of N75,554.28 for all categories of employees of Osun State Government, including Local Governments,” he said.

“In the same vein, the governor has magnanimously approved an improved pension package of N25,000 across board to pensioners in the State.

“This development is in consideration of the plight of our senior citizens and the need to take care of all outstanding issues affecting pensioners in the State.

“The effective date of commencement of the new minimum wage is 1st December, 2024 while one month arrears shall be paid. It is to be noted that other salary structures within the public service system would be attended to as appropriate”

Reacting, the state chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo thanked Governor Ademola Adeleke for his kind heart to graciously approved the commencement for the new minimum wage payment, adding that it shows the passion he has for the welfare of the entire workforce force and pensioners in the state.

Arapasopo, on behalf of the workers in the state, pledged to reciprocate the gesture by supporting the administration in all areas.