By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has suspended a former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Kolapo Alimi, over alleged antiparty activities.

His suspension was made known in a letter jointly signed by the ward Executives of Elerin “C” Ward 9, Irepodun South Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Erin-Osun.

The letter made available to newsmen on Friday, said the Senior Legislative Aide to the Honourable Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila was suspended at a meeting held on June 16, 2021 .

“We review the various anti-party activities of Barrister Kolapo Moruff Alimi and we concluded that he is due for suspension,” the letter read.

“As the elders and stakeholders of the party have been duly carried along and he is hereby suspended from the party, APC. ”

Among the eighteen ward executive officers who signed the suspension letter are: Alhaji Adebayo Tajudeen, Chairman; Mr Ibiyemi Kayode, Vice Chairman; Adebayo Abdul Gafar, PRO; Ibrahim Saida, Organizing Secretary; Israel Pitter, Ass Treasurer and Mruf Ajimoh, Ex officio 1, among others.

Reacting, Alimi said he was not aware of any suspension, adding that he only heard it through the social media.

He described the suspension as illegal, stressing that it was not in conformity with the constitution of the party.

According to him: “No allegation was leveled against me. The suspension was not in accordance with party constitution. Nobody invited me for anything, nobody accused me of anything.

“I will take action within the armpit of the law of the party and dictate with the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He hinted that many of the party executives who signed the letter of his suspension were not duly informed.

“I don’t know what they are trying to achieve because I am not a member of any executive. I didn’t hold any post.”

He appealed to his loyalists to remain calm saying they should allow the law to its cause.