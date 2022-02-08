By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Hon.Oluwatobi Divine, has joined other party faithful in congratulating the newly sworn-in party chairman of the state, Prince Adegboyega Famoodun, describing him as a real progressive.

Divine stated this in a congratulatory message issued and personally signed, copies of which made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to him, Prince Famoodun could be best described as an astute politician whose integrity and hard work have enhanced the standing of the party.

He added that the inauguration of Prince Famoodun as the authentic chairman of the Progressives party in Osun State symbolized the beginning of new era in the Progressives family in the state.

“Having Prince Gboyega Famoodun returned as our party chairman in the state will bring more more to our dear party, most especially now that we are preparing for our governorship election,” he said.

Hon. Divine also used the medium to welcome the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola and his entourage to Odo-Otin local government this week Tuesday, for continuation of his consultation visit, saying the people of the local government could not wait to receive him and his entourage.

