By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A Frontline traditional ruler in Osun state, Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba AbdulRsaheed Akanbi, Telu 1, has given a nod to the second term bid of the governor of the state, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola.

Oba Akanbi stated that Iwo people will stand solidly with the governor for his second term bid, adding that the governor has done tremendously well for the people of the town, therefore it would will ingratitude if they didn’t support his second term bid.

This came barely 48 hours after a former Secretary to State Government and 2018 Action Democratic Party, ADP, Governorship candidate, Moshood Adeoti, an indigene of the town obtained All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship Nomination form.

The Iwo-born Adeoti had polled 49, 744 votes in the 2018 governorship election, winning just one Local Government.

Oluwo, who advised his subjects not to waste their resources and energy working against the re-election bid of the governor, said only those who are not interested in the growth and development of the town in particular and Osun State in general would want to run against Oyetola.

The Royal Father said by the special Grace of God and support of the people of Osun, Oyetola will be re-elected to consolidate on the achievements he has so far recorded.

This is even as he singled out Osun ex-deputy governor during the administration of Rauf Aregbesola, Otunba Titi Laoye-Ponnle, for commendation for openly identifying with and supporting Governor Oyetola’s second-term bid.

The traditional ruler spoke in his palace, on Monday when Oyetola and his team visited his palace in continuation of their strategic engagement tour.

The tour took the governor and his team to Iwo Federal Constituency comprising Iwo, Ayedire and Ola-Oluwa local governments, where members of the party all pledged their support for second term bid of the governor.

Addressing Oyetola, Oluwo said: “We (the Iwo Community) want to use this forthcoming Osun Governorship Election to pray to God. My father prayed by supporting the former Oluwo, Oba Tadese, and it worked for my emergence.

“Any Iwo Indigene that wants his or her prayer to be answered should stay where good fortunes are. Anyone who does not want prosperity can go otherwise by not joining the prayer.

“I have not seen a governor that prioritises the welfare of the traditional monarchs and that of the civil servants like Governor Oyetola.

“Oyetola has done well; we are seeing good roads. The civil servants that were begging around before have stopped because the era of half Salary is long gone. He is paying full salary; civil servants are very important. I am not slandering anybody. Let us follow the one who knows the way. I want to commend the former deputy governor, Otunba Titilaoye, for staying with the truth.

“Iwo community cannot betray Governor Oyetola. I assure you that you will win your second term bid; you will come back as Governor-elect of this state by God’s grace. Anybody who comes against you shall be put to shame.”

He pleaded with the Governor to help the community with some bad portions of township roads, just as he commended him for the ones being done.

Earlier, Governor Oyetola had informed Oluwo that the party under the leadership of Prince Gboyega Famodun had obtained a form for him to vie for the second term in office and he has come for the monarch’s prayer before going to consult with the members of the party.

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!