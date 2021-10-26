By Sunday Oguntuyi Osogbo

The Osun All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus, ‘Igbimo Agba’ on Tuesday inducted new members to its fold to, according to it, further see to the uprightness and stability of the party in the state.

The new members inducted at ameeting held at the residence of Chief Bisi Akande in Ila Orangun include, Senator Iyiola Omisore, Senator Ajibola Bashiru and Ambassador Yemi Farounbi .

Others include: Rt. Hon. Lasun Yusuf and Professor Deremi Abubakre.

Speaking during the induction ceremony, Chief Akande said the meeting is to reawaken the apex body to its responsibility of seeing to resolution of crises in the party and charting courses for the progress of APC in the state.

Akande noted that APC in the state is one, and will remain one big family, adding that whatever may be the grievances of some members would be critically looked into and resolved amicably.

He stressed further that inducting new members into the fold will further strengthen the repositioning of the party, assuring that the party will coast to victory come 2022 governorship election in the state.

In his address, Chairman, Igbimo Agba APC Osun, Engineer Sola Akinwumi expressed gratitude to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his assistance to the platform at all times

Engineer Akinwumi disclosed that the core objective of the Igbimo Agba Osun is to act as a buffer for the party and also to serve as a support for the government at all levels.

He stressed further that the body is also saddled with the responsibility of providing a platform for solving problems.

Akinwumi urged all the members of the apex body of the party in the state to be up and doing in order to stand as pillar of support to the administration of governor Adegboyega Oyetola.