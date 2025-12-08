Insecurity casts dark shadows on Christmas celebrations

The important season of Christmas celebration, and the New Year festivities are darkly over-shadowed by a pall of uncertainty and apprehension over the haunting rise in insecurity in the country that’s fast driving the country on the teeter.

In the season of celebration such as Christmas, many Nigerians normally travel home to celebrate with their parents, friends and families, but this year is looking like it will be a departure from the norm on account of insecurity that has reached unprecedented level.

Travelling by road has become dangerous, and the out of reach air fare meant many Nigerians can not travel by air.

Only last week, a group of Plateau State youths residing in Lagos State expressed concerns over the insecurity, persistent violent attacks, and killings in the state, which they say will make it impossible for them to return home and celebrate the Christmas and New Year period with their families.

The youths, under the umbrella of the Tarok Progressive Youths Association (TAPYA), at their maiden congress held penultimate Saturday at the Plateau House on Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, urged the Federal and State governments, as well as security agencies, to strengthen security architectures and back them with the political will to end insecurity in the state.

In his opening remarks, the Interim Chairman of TAPYA, Salvation Nanman, noted that all people living outside the state are deeply worried about insecurity back home and desire that residents live in peace with one another.

“We want people at home to live in peace and be able to go about their normal duties without fear of being attacked by any criminal elements,” Nanman said.

The Plateau Youth case is just an exemplification of the general fear over insecurity, especially given the spiral in the cases of abductions. Many citizens are expressing fears over the possibility of the situation ruining their Christmas (Detty December) and New Year celebrations.

Road To Hell

Advertisement

The major fears are on the security on the roads for the journeys. Those badly affected are families that would travel to bury their loved ones and those who may wish to travel for wedding ceremonies at that period.

It is a common fact that the security and welfare of Nigerians is the primary concern and responsibility of the government, as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution.

Killings, kidnappings, and violent raids by bandits, which emerged following years of farmer-herder conflict, continue to plague many of Nigeria’s states in the northern region.

Similarly, violence between predominantly Muslim herders and Christian farming communities persisted in the Northcentral region.

A deadly Christmas Day attack in December 2023, attributed to a group of herders, resulted in the deaths of about 140 people across various communities in Plateau State, leading to a series of attacks and counter-attacks in the state.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), over 1.3 million people were internally displaced in the Northcentral and Northwest regions by April 2024, up from nearly 1.1 million in December 2023.

While the killings are largely dominant in the north; however, no part of the country has been spared by the rampaging bandits.

For these reasons, Nigerians have expressed fears, saying they would rather celebrate Christmas in their places of residence instead of embarking on perilous journey which can result in untoward development.

This is so because many families have been shutout of air travel due to the high cost of flight tickets and other logistics.

Advertisement

For an average family in Nigeria, road travel is the go-to option – but this go-to option is also taking a gradual flight off the menu lists as the fear of bandits and kidnappers is forcing many to rethink their travel plans.

Sani (not original name), a trader is expected to travel to the north to visit his family but he told Business Hallmark that he will not travel, ” I’ll send money to them. I come from Gusau, it’s risky traveling by road because of these bandits.

Chidi, a civil servant residing in Egbeda told this medium that “I have a burial to attend on December 27 in Aba, but I have not decided yet. I don’t want to be kidnapped, I’m afraid.”

Ebun, a housewife pointedly told this medium that she will not be traveling home. “I come from Eruku in Kwara, of course you must have heard what is happening around the place. Bandits have overrun my place in particular and Igbomina land in general. I don’t feel safe enough to travel. My husband and I have decided to stay in Lagos and celebrate our Christmas and the New Year.”

Dele Adebayo, an insurance executive said he will not be traveling to Kabba. ” I can’t go. My family and I will celebrate in Lagos. Kogi, especially Okun land has become a bastion of banditry.”

According to him, government must be decisive in her actions of tackling the menace of insecurity across the country.

“Where there is a lack of tangible and decisive action, terrorists and aggressors become emboldened, and this deepens the despair of citizens, who naturally feel abandoned by the very institutions mandated to protect them.”

So as it’s many have voiced their concerns saying they are still observing the situation as to whether they will travel or not . The general prevalence of insecurity has triggered emotional responses like fear and anxiety, making the typically joyous season feel unexciting and sombre.