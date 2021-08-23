The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday, TEKAN/ECWA bloc, has alleged that over 85 persons were killed and more than 55 others hospitalized following herdsmen invasion in Irigwe chiefdom of Bassa LGA of Plateau State, Northcentral Nigeria.

According to the group a total of 3,141 houses were burnt within 18 days of the crisis in Irigwe.

The Christian group alleged that within the same period about 1,520 houses were vandalized, 2, 901 farms destroyed and 5,901 families displaced as a result of attacks by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Church leaders maintained that more than 29,805 people have been displaced, more than 26 villages destroyed and 39 Communities affected in during the period under review.

Speaking to journalists in Jos on behalf of the group, its leader, Rev. Moses Ebuga noted that, “recently, the Irigwe land in Bassa LGA, of Plateau State has been in the news, over killings and destructions by Fulani herdsmen in the land.

“We would like to use this medium to give a report of what has happened as observed and recorded by the Church. From July 30th to August 17th, 2021, over 85 persons were killed, over 55 persons were hospitalized, over 3,141 houses were burnt, about 1,520 houses vandalized and 2, 901) farms destroyed, with 5,901 families displaced.

“More than 29,805 people displaced, more than 26 villages destroyed, all within 39 Communities in Irigwe chiefdom of Bassa LGA.

“As Christians, and especially our Bloc on the Plateau cannot remain silent while its members and properties are destroyed by the Killer Fulani herders and militias, with no efforts by the government to stop these evil acts.”

The group also alleged selective house searches, stating that “it has also come to our notice and we have verifiable evidence that whenever there are government directives or security agencies proceed on a house search for weapons or any such item, such are being carried out among the natives who barely are able to defend themselves from their regular and aided attackers and are further rendered helpless and more vulnerable in the face of the usual house to house onslaught which has become their fate, but surprisingly, the killer Fulani herder roam about with weapons strapped on their bodies in the open glare of the same security agencies are untouchable.

“This is preposterous. We wish to state categorically that defence is a fundamental human right enshrined and protected by law and to this, we urge the government to be weary in invading the privacy of law-abiding and peaceful citizens and harassing them and dispossessing them of even common kitchen utensils.

“We are hereby calling on the security agents in the state to be sincere and non-partisan in pursuit of their responsibilities, as it seems to favour a select few or particular group”, he maintained