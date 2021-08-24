By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Osun state Council, will on friday hold the 2nd edition of its quarterly intellectual discourse, NUJ Guest Platform at NUJ Press Centre, Osogbo by 11am

This edition will focus on OSUN @30: THE JOURNEY SO FAR, THE PROSPECT AND PROJECTION.

A Statement by the chairman of the planning Committee, Comrade Season Adeleke and Bisola Ariwodola, indicated that a renowned professor of history, Siyan Oyeweso will be the guest speaker, while Osun state commissioner Budget and Economic planning, Professor Olalekan Yinusa is the co speaker.

The statement noted that Osun state governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola is the special Guest of hour, while Senator representing Osun West senatorial district, Adelere Oriolowo will chair the occasion.

It hinted that Orangun of Oke-Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin, Aroyinkeye 1st is the Royal Father of the day.

Other invited guests include the deputy chief of staff to the governor, Mr Abudulahi Adeyanju Binuyo; Osun State Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Funke Egbemode; Osun State House of Assembly Chief Whip, Hon Tunde Olatunji and Chief Press Secretary to Osun State governor, Mr Ismail Omipidan.