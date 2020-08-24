By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

As part of events marking the 29th year of the creation of Osun state, virtual anniversary lecture will hold this Tuesday at 10 am

This year series of anniversary lecture would be centered on economic advantages and prospects that Agriculture, Tourism and Mining hold for the State.

This was contained in a release issued and personally signed by the state commissioner for special duties and regional integration, Engr Olalekan Badmus, copies of which were made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Monday.

According to him, this virtual event is part of the State Government’s deliberate and measured plans to unleash the state’s economic potentials to the world for the purpose of shoring up her Internally Generated Revenue.

With an over 70 per cent improvement in her IGR since inauguration in November 2018, the Gboyega Oyetola led Government believes much more can be harnessed for the benefits of the people of the State if her capacities in Agriculture, Tourism and Minining are adequately explored.

Guest speakers for the event are Nteranya Sanginga, Chiamaka Ifediora and Najim Animashaun.

Dr Sanginga is the Director General of IITA, Ibadan. He has to his credits 120 published peer-reviewed articles and has also trained over 30 PhD candidates all over Africa and other part of the world, majority of whom now hold strategic leadership positions in their countries.

Ifediora would be on hand to share her over 15 years tourism development experience. Ifediora has consulted for private and public enterprises in the UK, USA, The Gambia, Turkey, Kenya and Nigeria.

While Animashaun will be available to share his mining industry insights. Animashaun is a Buckingham University trained extractive industry lawyer with over 30 years progressively robust experience in mining. A former Special Assistant to former General Manager of Nigerian Mining Corporation and Minister of Petroleum Late Dr Rilwan Lukman, Animashaun has also worked on projects funded by the World Bank, UK DfID and the United Nations.

The ace broadcaster Edmund Obilo is billed to moderate the programme.

The State Governor, Alhaji Isiaq Gboyega Oyetola, is the Chief Host and he will be in attendance to welcome all participants. To watch and follow the event, participants are enjoined to follow these links:

