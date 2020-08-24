KUNLE IDOWU

To further flatten the curve of Covid-19, Ogun State Government taskforce on reopening of worship centers has continued its monitoring of centers across the State, to assess their level of compliance.

Speaking during the monitoring, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dr. Toyin Taiwo, noted that the exercise was not intended to witch-hunt any individual, group or a faith-based organisation but was necessary to ensure the well-being of citizens, especially during this pandemic.

Dr. Taiwo added that the decision to monitor the compliance level of worship centers, as well as the congregants’ adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines, was a clear indication that the present administration accords high premium to healthy living of the people and would not leave any stone unturned, calling on them to reciprocate governments gesture by obeying all safety guidelines.

“We have come to check the religious centers’ level of compliance, with the new norm of observing social distancing, wearing of face mask, hand washing and decontamination measures among many others. This exercise is not to embarrass anyone but ensure compliance to stated guidelines for effective containment of Covid-19 among the people”, he said.

The Commissioner, while expressing satisfaction at the measures put in place by some centers, called for improvement, advising the erring centers to review noticed lapses and enforce all guidelines, as stipulated by government.

He charged the leadership of worship centers, particularly on congregants’ eagerness to resume corporate worship, to exhibit high level of responsibility in containing further spread of the virus.

Responding, Pastor ‘Seye Senfuye of Treasure House of God, Abeokuta, appreciated the State government for the visit, which he described as timely and very necessary at this challenging period in global history, saying the religious center would continue to monitor, guide and ensure strict compliance to the stated guidelines.

Also speaking, the Chief Imam of Ilaro Central Mosque, Alh. Tajudeen Adewunmi reassured the taskforce of strict enforcement of all stated guidelines, as the Eid praying ground has been designated for the days’ corporate service to ensure social distancing.

It would be recalled that the ongoing monitoring of worship centers by the State taskforce commenced last week Friday with visits to Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu Central Mosques.