Gov Otti reassures Abians of brighter days ahead

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Umuahia into a befitting state capital and delivering impactful governance across the state.

Speaking during a special Interdenominational Thanksgiving Service to mark his administration’s second anniversary, held at the premises of Ibeku High School, Umuahia, Governor Otti declared that the era of Umuahia being derided as a “glorified village” is over.

“Gone are the days when people said our State Capital looks like a glorified village. That narrative has changed forever, in Jesus’ name,” Otti said to resounding applause.

The governor said the essence of the thanksgiving was to acknowledge God’s faithfulness and express gratitude for the milestones recorded in the past two years. He announced that multiple infrastructure projects would be commissioned across the state within the next 30 days.

According to him, these include over 100 Primary Healthcare Centres, Smart Schools, retrofitted school buildings, and completed road projects.

“We have 200 Primary Healthcare Centres across 184 wards—information at my disposal shows that at least half are ready for commissioning. We also have 20 Smart Schools, two of which are ready, while the rest are in advanced stages. Additionally, 221 other schools are undergoing retrofitting, and many roads have been completed and will soon be inaugurated,” he stated.

Otti maintained that the thanksgiving was a moment of humility and reflection. “It’s easy to take the blessings and forget to say thank you. But we must always acknowledge that it is God who gives the increase,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the guest preacher, Rev. Sam Oye, for his prayers and spiritual support, especially the prophetic message that preceded his electoral victory. He thanked the church community and Abians for their unwavering support since 2015.

Delivering the sermon, Rev. Sam Oye, Lead Pastor of The Transforming Church, prophesied a wave of economic growth under Governor Otti’s leadership. He applauded the administration’s strides in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and investor confidence.

“Abia will become a centre for leather and garment production, a vibrant SME capital, the largest technology hub in Africa, and a model for excellent governance,” Rev. Oye declared.

He called for collective support, urging a shift from competition to collaboration, and from prosperity thinking to posterity-driven development.

Also speaking, Pastor Amara Uwaeziozi, President of Master’s Vessel Church Worldwide, highlighted the visible transformation in the state and called on Abians to guard against derailing the ongoing progress.

“In just two years, we are rejoicing. If this continues, in eight years, we will celebrate even more. We must not allow this good governance to be disrupted,” Pastor Uwaeziozi said.

The event, which attracted dignitaries from across the state, featured intercessory prayers for Governor Otti and his administration. Celebrated gospel singer Buchi led the praise session, with various choirs rendering songs in thanksgiving.