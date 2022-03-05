By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Osun State, a socio-political group, The Pathfinder team, has said that the only way to ensure that the fortunes and wealth of the state are not taken to another state by political usurpers is to vote for Senator Ademola Adeleke as the candidate of the party in the coming governorship election in the state on 16 July, 2022.

This was contained in a press statement issued at the end of a meeting of the group’s members in Osogbo on Saturday.

The statement was signed by the Chief Coordinator of the group, Hon. Oladiti Aluko, the Board of Trustees Chairman, Hon. Lukman Afolabi and the State Secretary, Hon. Shola Akinleye.

The group said it is first concerned with the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the party’s primaries coming up on Tuesday, 8th of March, 2022.

The group whose aimed is to lift, support, canvass and rigorously work for Senator Adeleke, who was also the party’s flagbearer in the 2018 Osun State governorship election said, they will not rest on their oars to ensure that he coasts to victory in the coming party primary and subsequently, the main election in July 16th, 2022.

The group Chief Coordinator Hon. Diti Aluko said Adeleke commands deep respect and followership in the state for him to win the primary election and proceed to win the election proper.

To this end, the group BOT Chairman Hon. Lukman Afolabi urged all well-meaning party members as well as the Pathfinder Team to put all hands on deck to ensure that Senator Adeleke emerges victorious, saying this would mean the beginning of good tidings for the party and Osun State in general, adding that he remains the candidate to beat.

The group averred that, “Our aims and Objectives are clear, majorly to elect our principal, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke as the governor of our dear state, Osun State comes July 16, 2022 by God’s grace. This we know will not come so easy because of both intra-party and inter-party politics, but we are more than capable for this task and we believe that Senator Ademola Adeleke will coast to victory sooner or later.”