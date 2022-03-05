Bola Tinubu, former Lagos State governor, has said he will hand over Nigeria to the smartest person with most followers after ruling it for eight years, suggesting that he would replicate what he presumably accomplished in Lagos.

Tinubu, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who has since declared his intention to run for president in 2023, assured that he will rule for eight years when he becomes president in 2023.

The former governor who said this Friday during his presidential consultations with traditional rulers in Akure, Ondo State, promised that as president, he will turn around the country for good and will not give excuses for failure.

While lamenting that Nigeria was yet to attain her greatness, he noted stated that he will not only ensure massive job opportunities for Nigerian youth, but also establishment of industries across the country.

According to him “It is true that I want to contest the 2023 presidency. I want to win the election for our people.

“Lagos State was the worst state in Africa when I became governor. We generated meagre revenue then, but we did our best then. But look at Lagos now, it generates over N40 billion in revenue.

“Nigeria has the potential to compete with Russia in oil and gas exploration, if we harness our resources properly; and if there is stable electricity, Nigeria will also compete with other nations in manufacturing.”

Tinubu continued, “I am here to seek the blessing of our royal fathers for my presidential ambition, because I know where the problems are and if given the opportunity in 2023, Nigeria will be ranked among the best nations in the world.

“I am imploring all eligible voters to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) revalidated for them to exercise their civic responsibilities.

“When I rule for eight years consecutively, I will drop it. The smartest and someone with the most followers will take over from me after I finish my term.

“It is a pity that ordinary brake pad Nigeria cannot produce. I will turn Nigeria around for good. All I seek are your prayers and support for me to become the president. It is your son that wants to contest and I’m that your son.”