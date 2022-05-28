By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The former deputy speaker of house of representatives and candidate of Labour Party in the coming July 16th governorship election in Osun state, Rt. Hon. Lasun Yussuf has said his administration if elected will be highly committed to the welfare of the pensioners and workers in the state.

He said the old citizens who have toiled day and night serving the state need to be given their entitlements as and when due for they have worked for it, adding that any government treating the pensioners badly will face the music.

Yussuf stated this during his visit to the state office of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP in Osogbo recently.

According to him, payment of pension arrears and other emoluments to the pensioners should not be seen by any government as achievements but rather categorised as normal thing to do.

He averred that his administration, if elected, would do all within its reach to better the lots of the pensioners in the state for they have contributed their quotas towards the development of the state and needed to be treated as senior citizens.

Yussuf who attributed lack of good programne of the government in power as the reason behind the poor state of the economy of the state, stated that if elected, his administration would industrialize the state to make it a commercial hub of the nation.

He urged the senior citizen and the entire people in the state to rally support for his aspiration and vote Labour Party in the coming July 16th governorship election for a better Osun to come.