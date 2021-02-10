By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Finance, Mr Bola Oyebamiji has said the All Progressive Congress (APC) remains the party to beat in the coming 2022 gubernatorial election because it has done tremendously well through Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday while responding to questions from journalists shortly after his APC membership revalidation at his ward, Ward 9, Unit 3 Atile area in Ikire.

Oyebamiji said the APC leadership under Governor Oyetola is the best thing that has happened to the people of Osun, noting that the Governor is determined to continue to take the state to the next level of development.

The commissioner who arrived the ward in company of his wife, Dr/Mrs Shekinat Oyebamiji, was welcomed by a mammoth crowd to kick-start the registration of party members.

He said the governor’s zeal and passion for the development of all sectors of the state is a virtue that only the APC can deliver through any individual because growth, development, care for the masses and transparency in governance has always been the watchword of the party.

According to the Ikire born politician, “the series of achievements in the ongoing first term tenure of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola is a testament to the fact it is only the APC that has the passion to sincerely develop our state.

“The infrastructural development witnessed in the state in just two years of the Oyetola administration is unprecedented and they are scattered all over the books and crannies of the state for people to see.

“Schools and hospitals are being built and renovated all over the state, the masses have always been the main target of the administration because governance is about ensuring that the majority of the people are okay.

“Salaries of Civil Servants are paid as and when due, without any form of agitation from the workers the Governor graciously approved the immediate implementation of the new minimum wage for workers”. Oyebamiji stated.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Ward, Mr Modupe Bamigboye urged all party members to troop out enmass for their registration.