A federal high court in Abuja has ordered the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze the bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters.

Ahmed Mohammed, the judge, gave the order on Wednesday after counsel to the CBN and the legal representative of the protesters agreed to end the case.

“All processes filed deemed to have been withdrawn in the spirit of reconciliation, the suit is hereby struck out,” the judge said.

“The order of November 4, 2020, freezing the accounts of the respondents is hereby set aside.”

“An order is made de-freezing the accounts of the respondents immediately.”

The CBN froze the bank accounts in the heat of the #EndSARS campaign.

The apex bank had secured a court order to effect the freeze which elapsed last Tuesday.