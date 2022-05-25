By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

A chieftain of the APC, Honourable Dele Ilori, has stressed the need to for the people of Osun State to support Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and ensure his re-election in the upcoming July 16th 2022 Gubernatorial election.

Ilori spoke while addressing beneficiaries of his Cluster empowerment programs which has seen hundreds of residents of Ilesa West , Ilesa East and Osogbo local government areas empowered with items valued at millions of naira.

Ilori, an International businessman who shuttles between the state and Europe told newsmen that he rolled out the empowerment programmes as part of his own contribution to the re-election bid of Governor Gboyega Oyetola whom he described as an astute administrator and great achiever.

The mega empowerment which was solely sponsored by his companies Phil Transport AB in Europe and Philip Ilori Nigeria LTD is the first of its kind and saw disbursement of cash, working tools, sowing machines and several other items to the people of the town

Addressing the beneficiaries, Ilori said that empowerment was a way to take care of faithful party members.

He therefore, urged APC members in the constituency to stay committed and remain faithful to the party.

He urged the people of the state to continue to support Governor Oyetola and ensure they start mobilising votes for his re-election bid.

He noted that empowerment programmes such as his could support the governor and complement his efforts in his bid to take the state to the next level.

“I want to appreciate the people of Ijesaland for their unalloyed support for the governor and the APC government in the state,” he added.

“Despite the fact that I shuttle abroad, I still deem it necessary to mobilise for the party for the reelection bid for of the governor, starting from my Local Government here in Ilesa and extending to other critical vote blocs across the State.

“Even though I have been based in Europe for the best part of 2022, I make sure I return home to Nigeria every single month to continue in my mobilisation and campaign for our amiable Governor. An astute administrator, silent and very great achiever.”

“I have been doing empowerment programs and preaching the gospel of our indefatigable governor through my foundation, “Dele Ilori Foundation.” We target clusters of Youths, Women, Artisans, Okada riders and Senior citizens.

“The governor has done tremendously well in the area of human and Infrastructural development and there has never been a sector his good work hasn’t touched.” Ilori noted.

He urged the people of the town and Osun as a whole to come out en masses and cast their votes for Governor Gboyega Oyetola come July 16th 2022 for sustained development.