By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Senator Demola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the July 16 Osun State governorship election, has assured pensioners in the state that heir days of agony would be over if he is voted into office.

Some pensioners led by the Chairman, Alhaji (Prince) Ganiyu Salawu, and Secretary, Comrade Bamidele Aina, Osun state chapter of NUP respectively who met with the PDP Candidate in their office, in Osogbo, enumerated their plight over the past the present administrations.

Some of the request they made before the PDP flagbearer are; harmonization of pension, implementations of 33. 4 percent and consequential of salary adjustment and payment of all adjusted payments of outstanding arrears.

Others are, appointment of Board Commission, Corporations, implementation of industrial Court Judgement, formation of pension a gratuity board and appointment of secretary, and board members and above all monthly subvention for the mentainance of office among others.

It would be recalled that there have been protests by pensioners in the state over non payments of their pensions.

Speaking, Senator Adeleke promised to prioritize the welfare of workers and pensioners, if elected governor on July 16.