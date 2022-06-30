2023: APC leaders in northwest demand vice-presidential slot

Leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the northwest geopolitical zone have demanded the party’s vice presidential slot.

The leaders who met in Kaduna, said they have decided to engage Bola Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate over their demands.

This was contained in a statement issued by the APC national vice-chairman (north-west), Dr. Salihu Lukman after their meeting on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to the statement, party leaders from the region who were at the Kaduna meeting include APC governors, gubernatorial candidates and ministers from the North-West resgion.

“The meeting noted the contribution of the North-West to the emergence and growth of the APC and its electoral viability, with the North-West providing about 39% of the votes the APC recorded in 2019 and 2015 presidential elections,”

“Therefore, the zone resolved to aggregate its interests and vital concerns and engage accordingly with the presidential candidate of the party.”