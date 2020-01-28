Osinbajo visits Biafra war museum, preaches unity

Nigeria’s vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has called for a new chapter in the country’s journey to nationhood, noting that the new generation must unshackle the grudges of the Biafra war.

Osinbajo who took to his Facebook page to make the call after visiting Biafra war museum in Umuahia, Abia State, pointed out that Nigerians were now intermarrying and forging alliances in business and politics which according to him, are pointers to a united Nigeria.

“The generations born after the Civil War are navigating the adventure of being Nigerian on different terms from their forebears,” he said.

“By intermarrying, migrating and comingling in the quest for love and livelihood; they are forging alliances in business, civil society and politics.

“Without mincing words, the civil war was a defining national tragedy and a robust national conversation is necessary to aid the process of healing and reconciliation.

“In the 50 years that have followed since the end of the war, we have invested in national integration, peace building and reconciliation. That has been a lot less than perfect task.

“Even with challenges, those setbacks should not induce hopelessness or despondency.

“Our mission is to build a nation that works for all of us. And yet, nation building is hard work and bringing together multiplicity of ethnicities under one banner is an onerous but necessary task.

“The last 50 years belonged to us, but the next 50 belong to our children and we must unshackle them from ghosts of ancient grudges & grievances.

“By their conduct, our children show us that it is possible to forge friendships, let us give them a chance to do better than ourselves.

“While in Umuahia, I visited the National War Musuem commissioned in 1989. It was established to preserve the relics of the Nigerian Civil War and serve as a memorial to the soldiers, civilians and other casualties of the Civil War and other conflicts in Nigeria.

“I also had the opportunity to interact with many at the Townhall meeting.I believe together, Nigeria will prevail!”