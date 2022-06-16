Umahi suspends Ebonyi finance commissioner over 'incompetence'

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has directed the indefinite suspension of the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Okechukwu Orlando-Nweze.

His suspension was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Ugbala Kenneth in a statement on Wednesday.

Ugbala cited inability of the finance commissioner to discharge his duty effectively and directed him to hand over before close of work on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. Chief David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE, has directed indefinite suspension of Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Okechukwu Orlando Nweze, with effect from June 15th 2022, for his inability to discharge his duty effectively.

“In the light of the above, Mr. Orlando Nweze is hereby directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Finance and Economic Development before the close of work on Wednesday 15th June, 2022,” the statement said.