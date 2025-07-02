Peter Obi suffering from identity crisis – Tinubu’s aide Bwala

Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala stated that 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi suffers from identity crisis.

He said that Obi operates like an opportunitistic politician because he has failed to define his political identity.

The presidential aide spoke in an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, a part of which was shared on X on Wednesday.

“He (Obi) has not defined his identity in politics, so he finds himself like an opportunitistic politician,” Bwala said.

The lawyer-turned-politician also said 2023 presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would have made a great president.

However, he voiced doubt that Atiku could have done a better job than President Bola Tinubu.

Bwala was a spokesman for the PDP presidential campaign in 2023 whose decision to accept a job with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led presidency raised firestorm of discussions.

“He (Atiku) would have been a great president.

“But whether he would have been greater than Asiwaju, I doubt it now,” Bwala said.

He also stated that President Tinubu encourages dissent.

He noted that despite serving in the presidency, he disagreed with the president’s decisions to remove fuel subsidy and float the naira.

He said, “Till tomorrow morning, the president of Nigeria told me, ‘you’re free to object with any policy decision and disagree.”