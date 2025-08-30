OPay launches ‘My Security Vote Challenge’ to promote safer digital transactions

OPay has unveiled a new campaign aimed at empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individuals through enhanced digital safety.

Branded as the My OPay Security Vote Challenge, the initiative, launched in August, is rapidly gaining traction as one of the most innovative digital security awareness drives of the year.

The interactive campaign encourages users to creatively showcase OPay’s seven key security features—Scam Alert, Night Guard, Large Transaction Shield, Online Subscription Control, USSD Lock, Large Transaction Double Check, and Emergency Lock—in a fun and relatable way.

Participants are required to produce a 30-second video demonstrating their favourite OPay security feature and explaining its importance in protecting their funds. To qualify, entries must include the official hashtag #MyOPaySecurityVoteChallenge and tag OPay’s social media handles.

Speaking on the campaign, Elizabeth Wang, OPay’s Chief Commercial Officer, said:

“With the OPay Security Vote Challenge, we are turning financial safety into something exciting and rewarding. Our goal is to empower every Nigerian to transact with confidence, free from fraud and scams.”

In addition to social media influencer engagement, OPay is conducting face-to-face community activations to ensure the message reaches diverse audiences nationwide. The company is also leveraging its app ecosystem to provide real-time updates and interactive channels for participation.

Over 2,000 Nigerians will be celebrated during the campaign period, with participants set to win OPay-branded merchandise and share over ₦10 million in weekly rewards, making it one of the largest digital safety engagement initiatives in Nigeria this year.

Through the My OPay Security Vote Challenge, OPay aims to reward creativity while promoting a culture of vigilance, ensuring that users understand and actively use the platform’s security tools to strengthen the country’s growing digital economy.